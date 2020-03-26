Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.43. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In related news, insider Matt Mcgraner sold 9,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $221,221.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Goetz acquired 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,616 shares of company stock worth $5,372,345 and have sold 710,148 shares worth $17,896,330. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

