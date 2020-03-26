Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Caretrust REIT worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,653,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132,132 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 95,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

