Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.