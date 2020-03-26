Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

DIA opened at $212.06 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

