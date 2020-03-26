Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERIE. ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

ERIE stock opened at $144.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.93. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $270.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

