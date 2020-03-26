Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,749 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 695,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,419,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,732 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE GGB opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Gerdau SA has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

