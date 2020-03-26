Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,767,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $288,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,078.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $591,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

