Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.55 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $103,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $574.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

