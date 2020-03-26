Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 286.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 324,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POR shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

POR stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

