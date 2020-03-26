Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,862,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

OPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

