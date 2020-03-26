Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480,146 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,841,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,254,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $13,012,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98,373 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

