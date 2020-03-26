Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.58 Million Stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,818 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Global Net Lease worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Global Net Lease Inc has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

