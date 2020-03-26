Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 3,614.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 405,578 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.