Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,371 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 5,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

In related news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,126,006.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,640 shares of company stock worth $7,203,489. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

