Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,539 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Pattern Energy Group worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,004,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 582,680 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,080,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,869,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,652,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.05. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.844 per share. This is a positive change from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGI. National Bank Financial set a $26.75 price objective on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $26.75 price objective on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

