Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

