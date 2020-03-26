Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,522 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,833,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 76,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

In other Brookfield Property Reit news, CFO Bryan K. Davis purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.67 per share, for a total transaction of $458,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

