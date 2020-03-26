Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4,291.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 354,529 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Rollins by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 338,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.27. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.