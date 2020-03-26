Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,709 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,958,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 47.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,697,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,937,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

