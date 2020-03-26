Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 44,410 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,410 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Sterling Construction worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Raymond F. Messer acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $346.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

