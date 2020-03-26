Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,669 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,927,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,500 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Proofpoint stock opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.61. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

