Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,194 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

