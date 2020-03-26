Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Cyberark Software worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,364 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $79,280,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 358,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 72,630 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR opened at $90.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.24. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Piper Sandler upgraded Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

