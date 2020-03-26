Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,432 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in News by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of News by 5,327.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

NWSA opened at $8.72 on Thursday. News Corp has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

