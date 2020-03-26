At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will announce sales of $343.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.00 million and the highest is $349.10 million. At Home Group posted sales of $306.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $397.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.75 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOME. William Blair lowered shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 518,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 11,283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

