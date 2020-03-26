Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $3,553.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

