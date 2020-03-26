ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Up 193.7% in March

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 193.7% from the February 27th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 35,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,247. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. ATIF has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

