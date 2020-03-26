Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

ACBI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,197. The stock has a market cap of $234.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 42.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

