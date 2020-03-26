Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.07.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $109.40 on Thursday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $325.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cullinan Associates raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates now owns 3,377,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $207,027,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 85,035 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group now owns 527,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.