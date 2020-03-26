AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $29.44 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,252.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $777,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,863. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after purchasing an additional 574,205 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 860,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 651,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.