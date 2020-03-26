AT&T (NYSE:T) Given News Sentiment Rating of 2.40

News coverage about AT&T (NYSE:T) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a daily sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 64,031,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,789,043. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

