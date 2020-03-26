Augur (REP) Trading Up 15.6% This Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.14 or 0.00150130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, BitBay, AirSwap and ABCC. Augur has a market capitalization of $111.55 million and approximately $36.28 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.02564587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00194016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, BitBay, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Kraken, CoinTiger, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Bitsane, Poloniex, Bithumb, IDEX, HitBTC, Koinex, Liqui, Zebpay, Upbit, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, Binance, ABCC, DragonEX, Crex24, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Livecoin, AirSwap, Gate.io, Bitbns and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

