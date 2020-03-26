Auroracoin Price Down 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and ISX. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $818,082.31 and $157.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031790 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00082211 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,762.04 or 1.00029773 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067941 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000689 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001272 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, ISX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

