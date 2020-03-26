Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 545 ($7.17) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 600 ($7.89). Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 549.44 ($7.23).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 42.30 ($0.56) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 395.20 ($5.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,276,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 507.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 540.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.30 ($5.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73.

In related news, insider David W. Keens purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.