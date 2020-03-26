AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATDRY. UBS Group upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HSBC raised AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.79. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

