Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to report sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.08 billion and the lowest is $4.04 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $14.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

ADP opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.86. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after acquiring an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.