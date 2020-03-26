Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$10.15

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.35 to C$10.15 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APR.UN. CIBC decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.63.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

TSE:APR.UN traded up C$1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.50. 433,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$12.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.59.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.