Autonio (NIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $224,056.84

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $224,056.84 and $31.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 78.8% higher against the dollar. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.02561421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194986 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

