Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Update

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,953,100 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 27th total of 7,050,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 764,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,784. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.01% and a negative net margin of 56.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,344,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $494,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.