Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGR. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $41.46 on Thursday. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.