Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVTR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.98.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 117,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,351. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 210,519 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avantor by 20.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.