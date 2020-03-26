Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the February 27th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATXI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, Director Neil Herskowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $132,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 53,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,182. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

