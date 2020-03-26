AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,500 at Jefferies Financial Group

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,525 ($59.52) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,321.36 ($56.85).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 3,516 ($46.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 98.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,285.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,319.46. AVEVA Group has a one year low of GBX 2,634 ($34.65) and a one year high of GBX 5,350 ($70.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.