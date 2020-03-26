Aviva (LON:AV) PT Lowered to GBX 325

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 325 ($4.28) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AV. Investec lowered Aviva to an “add” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 502 ($6.60) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 455.73 ($5.99).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.31) on Thursday. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 345.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 391.38.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

