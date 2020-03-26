Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) PT Raised to GBX 2,435

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,435 ($32.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 2,220 ($29.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74. Avon Rubber has a 12 month low of GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,900 ($38.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,529.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,108.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, insider Paul McDonald sold 11,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($30.26), for a total transaction of £273,424 ($359,673.77). Insiders have purchased a total of 18 shares of company stock worth $45,372 over the last quarter.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

