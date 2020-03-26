Axa Acquires 493,300 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Axa lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 110.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,300 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.35% of PulteGroup worth $36,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

