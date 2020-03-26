Axa Acquires 66,121 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Axa grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,121 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.20% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $25,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

