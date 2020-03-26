Axa Boosts Stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Axa increased its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,259 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.83% of Five9 worth $33,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,335,000 after purchasing an additional 235,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,031,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in Five9 by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,714,000 after buying an additional 181,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after buying an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $859,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,095 shares in the company, valued at $22,791,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $84,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

