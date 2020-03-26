Axa Buys 1,405 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Axa lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $31,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $298.92 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

