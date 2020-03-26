Axa Cuts Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,220 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.17% of Clorox worth $31,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clorox by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,992,000 after acquiring an additional 317,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $165.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

